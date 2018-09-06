Hurricane Norman on course to pass Hawaii to northeast

One hurricane is on course to bypass Hawaii to the northeast, while another appears set to weaken before it gets closer to the island state.

The National Weather Service said Thursday Hurricane Norman’s center will likely pass 200 to 300 miles to the northeast of the main Hawaiian Islands. Meteorologists are warning of high surf, but they don’t expect the storm to directly affect the state.

Norman was packing maximum sustained winds near 115 mph (185 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane. Wind shear and cooler ocean temperatures are expected to weaken it over the next few days.

Olivia is currently a Category 3 hurricane 1,200 miles southwest of Mexico’s Baja California. It’s forecast to weaken to a tropical storm before it nears Hawaii early next week.