Hurricane Michael devastation in Panama City, Florida seen in drone video, photos

The stunning scope of Hurricane Michael’s rampage started coming into focus Thursday, as dawn in Panama City, Florida revealed a sprawling mess of almost unimaginable devastation wrought by the third-most powerful hurricane in recorded history to lash the U.S. mainland.

Michael is now a tropical storm and, as of Thursday morning, was pushing its way across South Carolina — while also lashing North Carolina and Virginia with strong winds and heavy rains amid a tornado threat.

Hurricane Michael made landfall around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, just north of Mexico Beach, as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds. The storm blasted the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia with devastating winds and killed at least two people.

In Panama City, located just west of where the monster storm made landfall, drone video taken by storm chaser Brett Adair shows what the ferocious winds did to a middle school.

Jinks Middle School took such a hit from the hurricane that Adair was able to fly the drone right through the school’s gym, where Michael’s fierce gusts peeled back the roof of the building and caused walls to collapse.

But even with debris scattered across the basketball court, a volleyball net remained up, not blown away by the hurricane.

Elsewhere in Panama City, downed power lines, uprooted trees, and buildings with roofs peeled away or split open by fallen trees littered the landscape. As of Thursday morning, over 359,300 customers are without power in Florida.

Vance Beu, who was staying at an apartment complex with his mother, told the Associated Press the storm had “super high-pitched” and sounded like “a jet engine was coming.”

“It was terrifying, honestly. There was a lot of noise. We thought the windows were going to break at any time,” he told the AP.

Rescue workers will spend Thursday going through the wreckage of homes in neighborhoods where people did not evacuate before Michael slammed the area. FEMA administrator Brock Long told “FOX & friends” on Thursday that crews were only able to do “limited” search and rescue operations before nightfall.

“We are worried about the damage once we see sunrise,” he said.

So far, the storm’s deaths have included a man in Florida killed by a fallen tree when it ripped through his home’s roof and an 11-year-old girl in Georgia, who died, when a car or boat port went airborne onto the family’s mobile home.

Rick Reichmuth, Fox News’ chief meteorologist, said Michael was the fourth most powerful storm to ever make landfall in the U.S. regarding wind, and the third most powerful in terms of pressure, at 919 mb. It was the first storm of its magnitude to make landfall in the Panhandle since record-keeping began 1851.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.