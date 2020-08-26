Hurricane Laura could bring quick-rising water levels as tides turn, National Weather Service says

A shifting tide and incoming storm surge will send water levels rapidly rising along the Gulf Coast near where Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall overnight, the National Weather Service warned just before low tide Wednesday evening.

As of 6 p.m. ET, the Category 4 storm was about 140 miles south of Lake Charles, La., moving northwest at about 15 mph and carrying sustained winds of up to 145 mph, according to the weather service.

Landfall is estimated near the Louisiana-Texas state line late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards estimating it could happen “just after midnight” in an interview on “Your World” Wednesday afternoon.

“The storm surge is going to be a huge threat to life,” he said. “And in fact, the National Weather Service took the unprecedented step of saying the storm surge is going to be unsurvivable.”

NWS estimates predicted storm surges of up to 15 to 20 feet directly in the storm’s path. To the east and west, they were expected to be smaller but still significant, with the coastline between Port Bolivar, Texas, and Intracoastal City, La., expected to see up to 10 feet or more.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.”

Port Arthur, Texas, has a 15-foot sea wall protecting the city, which lies directly in the storm’s path. Authorities worry the wall may not be enough with the next high tide expected early Thursday morning, just hours after the storm’s predicted landfall.

Laura’s arrival will be almost exactly 15 years after Hurricane Katrina brought devastating flooding to the region on Aug. 29, 2005. That storm’s massive surge overwhelmed the levees in New Orleans and flooded the Mississippi coast, leaving more than 1,800 dead.

Several cities directly in the storm’s path were urging residents to evacuate.

More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur. Another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said as many as 13 feet of storm surge topped by waves could leave whole communities submerged.

