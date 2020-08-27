Hurricane Laura aftermath: Chemical fire erupts in Lake Charles, Louisiana

A large fire erupted Thursday at a chemical plant in the Louisiana city of Lake Charles following Hurricane Laura’s passage through the area earlier this morning.

Images and videos of the blaze showed large plumes of smoke billowing over Interstate 10.

The fire broke out at a chemical plant, local radio station WWL noted.

Reports of chemical leaks also could not immediately be verified – and it’s not clear what started the blaze.

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Lake Charles earlier this morning, where a 133 mph gust and an 85 mph sustained wind were measured.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.