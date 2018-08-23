Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii as Category 3 storm; campers trapped in valley, officials say

As Hurricane Lane barrels towards the Hawaiian islands drenching parts of the state with rain, officials said Thursday they received a call about two campers stranded in a valley on the Big Island.

The pair reported being stuck in Waipio Valley, on the northern coast of the island of Hawaii, known as the Big Island, on Wednesday, Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe said.

Severe conditions, including landslides and flooded roadways, have made it unsafe for emergency response workers to launch a search for the campers, Okabe said, adding that they’ve been unable to get in touch with them.

“We can’t go in because the roads — there’s a river of water down there.”

Officials also said Thursday the storm was downgraded to a Category 3, still considered a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds between 111 and 129 mph.

Hurricane Lane, situated about 260 miles south of Honolulu, has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, according to a 8 p.m. ET update from the National Weather Service’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC). The “slow moving” storm is heading north-northwest at 6 mph.

Hurricane warnings remained in effect for Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii County, with a hurricane watch issued for Kauai County, CPHC said.

“On the forecast track, the center of Lane will move over, or dangerously close to portions of the main Hawaiian islands later today through Friday,” Thursday’s update said. “Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is expected to remain a hurricane as it draws closer to the islands.”

The storm has dumped nearly 20 inches of rain on parts of the Big Island so far, the update said, with “excessive” rain to continue into the weekend over Hawaii. The heavy rainfall also brings with it the possibility of “life-threatening flash flooding and landslides.”

Road closures were reported by the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency on Twitter, which urged residents to “stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.” A reported landslide triggered the closures of both lanes of Highway 19 at mile 13, the agency tweeted, citing the Hawaii Police Department.

Pablo Akira Beimler, who lives on the coast in Honokaa on the Big Island, told The Associated Press that the road to Hilo was cut off due to landslides.

“We essentially have one way in and out of our towns so sheltering in place is the priority,” Beimler said.

Flash flood warnings were also in effect for multiple locations on the Big Island and Maui County, according to the National Weather Service Honolulu’s Twitter.

President Trump on Thursday said he “authorized an emergency disaster declaration to provide Hawaii the necessary support” before the approaching storm. Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Wednesday he requested a presidential disaster declaration.

The central Pacific gets fewer hurricanes than other regions, with about only four or five named storms a year and Hawaii rarely gets hit. The last major storm to hit was Iniki in 1992.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press contributed to this report.