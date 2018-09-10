Hurricane Florence's path: Track the storm here

Hurricane Florence intensified Monday, becoming a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm may affect thousands this week in the southeastern U.S., including North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Here’s what should you know about the powerful storm’s path.

Where is the hurricane now?

Florence was centered approximately 575 miles south-southeast of Bermuda and around 1,230 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, as of 12 p.m. ET, according to the NHC.

The center says the storm is moving west at 13 miles per hour, and has maximum sustained winds near 130 miles per hour.

Florence’s center will move between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday, according to the center.

The NHC issued a warning Monday morning, explaining when powerful gusts may approach.

“The earliest reasonable time that tropical-storm-force winds will reach the coast of the Carolinas is Wednesday night, but the most likely time is Thursday morning,” the center shared.

WHAT IS THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE?

What else should I know?

The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia have all declared states of emergency ahead of the approaching storm.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also suspended his campaign and asked President Donald Trump for a federal emergency declaration.

HURRICANE FLORENCE STRENGTHENS IN ATLANTIC: TIPS TO PREPARE FOR THE STORM

“Pretend, assume, presume that a major hurricane is going to hit right smack dab in the middle of South Carolina and is going to go way inshore,” McMaster advised.

The state’s emergency management agency said it is “preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster.”

If you’re getting ready for Florence, you can read about steps to prepare for the storm here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.