Hurricane Florence lashes Carolinas, residents share first, harrowing videos of storm's fury

As Hurricane Florence’s driving rain and pounding winds reached North Carolina’s coast Friday, a few of the locals who decided to ride out the storm reached for their cameras to film Florence’s east coast encroachment.

Although several communities along the coast had mandatory evacuation orders, many people still chose to stay behind, putting them in a prime position to shoot and post videos of rising flood waters, dangerous winds and a powerful storm surge.

Artist Sarah Loeffler Misch shared several videos of the onslaught in Avon, North Carolina – part of the Outer Banks.

Also in Avon, photographer Jason Cole captured video of a powerful storm surge overtaking sand dunes.

One woman tweeted a video taken by her neighbor, Amy Johnson, showing flood waters in Belhaven, North Carolina, rising up to the windows of a house. The flooding was caused by overflow from the Pungo River, she wrote.

WeatherNation also shared a video of massive flooding in New Bern, North Carolina.

David Rankin shared a photo of the Cajun Navy helping save people from the floods in New Bern.

With maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Florence was producing hurricane-force winds that extended outward up to 80 miles from the storm’s center.

As the storm widens – and lingers – Florence has increased potential to produce tornadoes, flash flooding, mudslides and a catastrophic storm surge.