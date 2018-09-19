Hurricane Florence has killed at least 1.7 million chickens, 6 million more at risk, top producer says

One of America’s largest chicken producers says it’s lost around 1.7 million birds due to Hurricane Florence — and the company is warning another 6.3 million are at risk if floodwaters continue to inhibit access to farms.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., which operates 880 broiler houses in North Carolina, where chickens are raised for meat consumption, reported that 60 of the facilities have been flooded and another six won’t be able to house chickens again until repairs are made.

“The Company estimates that approximately 1.7 million head of broiler chickens out of an average live inventory of approximately 20 million head, ranging in age from six days to sixty-two days, were destroyed as a result of flooding,” Sanderson Farms said in a statement this week.

The company added: “In addition, approximately thirty farms, housing approximately 211,000 chickens per farm, in the Lumberton, North Carolina, area are isolated by flood waters and the Company is unable to reach those farms with feed trucks. Losses of live inventory could escalate if the Company does not regain access to those farms.”

Joe Sanderson Jr., Sanderson Farms’ chairman and CEO, also said the company “will provide ice, water, food and other necessities to those affected by this catastrophic storm.”

“While we will work hard over the next week to get our operations back on line, our primary focus will be to respond to the needs of our local communities,” Sanderson Jr. said. “We will continue to help those whose lives have been more seriously disrupted.”