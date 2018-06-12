Hurricane Bud now a Category 4 storm, forecast to weaken before hitting Mexico's Baja

The second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season grew into a Category 4 storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, as forecasters believe it will weaken before it impacts the popular resorts along the southern Baja California peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. ET advisory that Hurricane Bud is packing sustained winds of 130 mph, and is centered about 350 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas at the tip of the Baja peninsula, moving northwest at 7 mph.

“A weakening trend is expected to begin later today and continue through Thursday while Bud approaches southern Baja California Sur,” the NHC said. “Bud is forecast to weaken below hurricane intensity by Wednesday night.”

The center said the hurricane’s core still could generate dangerous heavy surf and rip currents over the coming days.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the NHC said.

Besides large waves, Bud is expected to drop heavy rainfall across much of southwestern Mexico.

The storm may bring 3 to 6 inches across much of the area, with some locations seeing up to 10 inches of rain through Thursday.

“These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mud slides,” the NHC said.

2018 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON TO BE ‘NEAR OR ABOVE-NORMAL,’ NOAA SAYS

Last month, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a near- or above-normal 2018 hurricane season in the central Pacific.

For the season as a whole, three to six tropical cyclones are predicted for the central Pacific hurricane basin, which includes tropical depressions, named storms and hurricanes. A near-normal season has three to five tropical cyclones, and an above-normal season has six or more tropical cyclones, according to the NOAA.

The first named storm of the Pacific season, Tropical Storm Aletta, weakened on Monday into remnant low-pressure system in the Pacific, far from the Mexican coast. The storm peaked on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.