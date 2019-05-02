Huntsman family donates $12M to Utah State University

Google Maps

LOGAN, Utah (AP) – The Huntsman family plans to donate $12 million toward new professorships at Utah State University’s business school.



The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday the endowment is in honor of late family patriarch Jon M. Huntsman Sr., a billionaire chemical industrialist who died in February 2018.



Jon Hunstsman Jr. is a former governor of Utah and a 2012 Republican presidential candidate.



Along with $3 million from the university, the $12 million endowment will fund five permanent professor positions. The school intends to fundraise from other donors to maintain the positions.



The contribution is part of more than $56 million the Huntsmans have donated to Utah State since 2007. The Huntsman Cancer Foundation also helped open a research and treatment institute at the University of Utah.