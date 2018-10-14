Hunter shoots, kills British bicyclist in French Alps, official says

A hunter shot and killed a British bicyclist who was wearing a colored helmet and riding a colored mountain bike in the French Alps on Saturday, prosecutors said.

The 22-year-old hunter, who was not identified, is being investigated on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter after the shooting near Montriond, Thonon-Les-Bains prosecutor Philippe Toccanier said.

The cyclist, who was identified by local reports as Marc Sutton, 34, was riding his bike down a mountain around 6 p.m. when he passed near a group of about 10 game hunters. He was shot and killed on a track that was frequently used but hard to access, Sky News reported.

Toccanier said Sutton “couldn’t be confused with game, as he had a colored helmet and a colored mountain bike.”

“We are in contact with local authorities about the death of a British man in France and we are providing assistance to his family,” a spokeswoman for Britain’s Foreign Office told Sky News on Sunday.

The hunter was taken to the hospital for shock after the shooting.

Sutton is originally from Wales, United Kingdom but moved to southeast France four years ago. He ran a private catering business and opened his own restaurant earlier this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.