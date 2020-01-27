Hunter Biden agrees to pay monthly child support, ending standoff over contempt

Hunter Biden has agreed to pay monthly child support retroactive to November 2018, ending a standoff that began after the judge in his Arkansas paternity case ordered him to appear in person for a hearing to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.

Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer noted that the exact amount of child support couldn’t be determined “based off the defendant’s income,” and that modifications to the total amount owed each month could be made. Biden was recently photographed driving a sports car, prompting concerns he was shirking his child-support payments.

Contempt proceedings over Biden’s failure to turn over financial documents have been delayed until March, giving Biden an opportunity to resolve the issue in the meantime by turning over the information.

The court redacted the amount of child support that it currently expects Biden to pay.

The plaintiff, Lunden Alexis Roberts, had called for Biden to be held in contempt after he failed to provide financial information in violation of a separate court order. That prompted Meyer to call for Biden to appear in person on Jan. 29.

Biden initially denied being the father of Roberts’ child, who was born in August 2018, but after a DNA test, the court ruled earlier this month that he is the biological and legal father.

Biden has been a frequent subject of conversation among Republicans as President Trump faces impeachment. Trump is accused of abuse of power for allegedly using military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s efforts to remove a prosecutor who had been looking into Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden served on the board.

Trump has indicated that he would like Hunter Biden to testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial, though some GOP senators have been against the idea of having any witnesses testify.

Roberts’ attorney Clinton Lancaster noted that the paternity case has nothing to do with Trump’s impeachment, according to Arkansas Online.

“My understanding is impeachment proceedings are ongoing,” Lancaster told the outlet. “I have not received any subpoena. I don’t believe we have any stake in the impeachment proceedings. We don’t have any stake in it whatsoever. We need his income so we can determine child support.”

Lancaster has also filed a motion for contempt, arguing that Biden “continues to act as though he has no respect for this court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support.” The court had ordered Hunter Biden to turn over five years’ worth of financial information by Jan. 16. He had already missed deadlines of Dec. 12 and 19 of last year.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Brent Langdon did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on the case’s latest developments.

The case has led to wild allegations against Hunter Biden, including claims from Florida-based private investigation firm D&A Investigations that he was involved in a $156 million “counterfeiting scheme.” Hunter Biden’s legal team unconditionally denied the unverified claims, and called the effort another obviously bogus “scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain media attention without any material or pertinent material.”

D&A was the same firm that worked with the defense team of Casey Anthony, a Florida woman acquitted of murdering her child in a highly publicized trial in 2011. Anthony later accused the private investigator of smearing her for media attention.

D&A’s website is also full of head-turning and unsubstantiated claims, including that CNN anchor Jake Tapper was a “propaganda actor” for Netflix. The website also called Democrats’ impeachment efforts against Trump a “sham.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Maggie Kerkman contributed to this report.