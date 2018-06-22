Hungry rat found dead after eating its way through an ATM

It turns out that pizza isn’t the only food rats have a taste for.

Indian bank officials inspecting a broken-down ATM earlier this month discovered around 1.3million rupees ($18,500) in chewed-up currency – and a dead rodent.

“The ATM was out of order for a few days and when our technicians opened the kiosk we were shocked to find shredded notes and a dead rat,” Chandan Sharma, the branch manager for the State Bank of India’s Tinsukia location, told Reuters.

“We have started an investigation into this rare incident and will take measures to prevent a recurrence.”

The rodent – who apparently ate paper until it could eat no more – crawled into the machine through a small hole meant for wires, a police superintendent told Sky News.

Of the $42,685 in the machine, around $25,000 was recovered intact.