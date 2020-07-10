Hundreds rally in support of law enforcement in Fayetteville, NC

A large crowd shouted “USA, USA” to show support for law enforcement in the city of Fayetteville in North Carolina, according to a report.

The rally in front of the Fayetteville Police Department headquarters Thursday evening drew hundreds, according to WTVD-TV.

Organizers also sponsored a walk before the rally that started at the Cumberland County Courthouse, the station reported.

UTAH PROTESTS ERUPT AFTER 2 POLICE OFFICERS CLEARED IN SUSPECT’S SHOOTING DEATH: REPORTS

Those in attendance included Police Chief Gina Hawkins and other members of the Fayetteville PD.

The group planned to distribute 420 care packages to officers through the “Citizens Cares Project,” according to the station. The packages included a $55 gift card for a dinner at a local restaurant, a handwritten note of encouragement, a Bible verse, non-perishable foods and hand sanitizer.

The station reported that another group protesting police brutality walked past the rally, yelling “No Justice, No Peace.”

MINNEAPOLIS GROUP AGAINST DISMANTLING POLICE: ‘WE CANNOT HAVE BULLETS CONTINUE TO FLY’

“I can’t even describe how good of a feeling it was,” said Sgt. Jeremy Glass at the pro-law enforcement rally, according to WRAL-TV.

That didn’t mean the concerns of the other group didn’t matter, he said.

“This wasn’t saying that their cause is any less,” he told the station. “This was just people coming together, saying, ‘Hey, we understand the police are going through a lot.'”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“For us to come out here with various backgrounds and show our police officers support, it means a lot,” said Shamike Bethea, according to the station.