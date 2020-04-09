Hundreds of inmates at Washington state correctional facility reportedly threaten to start fires, take hostages

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Authorities in Washington state responded late Wednesday to reports that hundreds of inmates at the Monroe Correctional Facility were creating a disturbance and threatening to start fires and take correctional officers hostage, reports said.

The situation is reportedly unfolding and it is not clear what started the disruption. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Seattle Times reported that inmates and their families have raised concerns about the living conditions after six prisoners at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Corrections officials told Q13 News that 111 inmates were in the same minimum-security area as two of the prisoners who are currently in isolation.

The Washington State Patrol told Q13 News that there was a “major disturbance” at the facility and the situation is still unfolding. KIRO 7 reported seeing dozens of inmates handcuffed on a nearby field.

The Times reported that it was in touch with two inmates at the facility. One called the situation “off the hook.”

Law enforcement agencies have set up a perimeter around the prison.

“If it does get bigger, we do have the ability to activate larger teams … But we don’t have any confirmation of exactly what’s going on,” State Trooper Heather Axtman told the paper.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates