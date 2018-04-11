Hundreds feared dead in Algerian military plane crash near base, local reports say

A military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria, the country’s state news agency said, and local reports indicate more than 200 could be dead.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. No death toll was immediately available.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

A military plane crashed in eastern Algeria on Feb. 11, 2014, killing 77. The plane was transporting family members of the armed forces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.