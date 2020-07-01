Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong after China imposes new national security law

More than 300 people have been arrested in Hong Kong protests Wednesday, including nine accused of violating a new national security law that Western powers argue takes away the territory’s semi-autonomous status and gives China unprecedented power over the city.

Thousands gathered in Hong Kong’s Times Square on Wednesday to protest against the national security law, raising their hands in the air, chanting and displaying signage in favor of Hong Kong independence.

“More than 300 people have been arrested in #HongKong so far for [offenses] like unlawful assemblies, disorderly conduct in public places, furious driving, and breach of the #NationalSecurityLaw, which accounted for 9 arrests (5 males & 4 females),” the Hong Kong Police Force said in an update.

CHINA’S NATIONAL SECURITY BILL FOR HONG HONG THREATENS LIBERTIES, AUTONOMY: US, WESTERN POWERS

“Arrest action is underway. Stop breaking the law,” the agency tweeted in an earlier message.

Police shared photos of supposed contraband – including flyers and large signs that voiced support for Hong Kong’s independence – which were seized from protesters specifically charged with violating the national security law that criminalizes anti-government movements.

“Three females were arrested respectively for showing materials with #HKIndependence slogans in #CausewayBay, violating #NSL,” the agency wrote, sharing photos of pro-democracy leaflets and fliers. “Anyone who [organizes], plans, commits or participates in committing secession or undermining national unification shall be guilty of an [offense].”

Another female was arrested in Hong Kong’s upscale retail district known as Causeway Bay for showing material with a Hong Kong independence slogan. Hong Kong Police said it will take “resolute enforcement action” in accordance with the national security law.

Earlier on Wednesday, the agency announced its first arrest since the national security law came into force after a man was seen in Causeway Bay with a large Hong Kong Independence flag.

Protesters attempted to march toward the Wan Chai neighborhood but were intercepted by swarms of riot police. A video posted by a Bloomberg Asia showed a man who was down on the crowd being dragged by riot police before officers sealed off Jaffe Road in Wan Chai.

Hong Kong Police also shared bloody photos of a man’s shoulder and announced “an officer was stabbed in the arm by rioters holding sharp objects when he was taking arrest action. While the bystanders offered no helping hand, suspects fled. #HKPolice express the strongest condemnation against such violent act.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday extended his offer to some 350,000 people with a British overseas passport, as well as 2.5 million people who are eligible to apply for one, to come live in the United Kingdom, which could put them on course for British citizenship, BBC reported.

The British Foreign Secretary is expected to announce details later in the day.

Taiwan has also opened an office Wednesday dedicated to those fleeing the new national security law in Hong Kong in an effort to attract professionals and capital from Hong Kong’s financial hub, Reuters reported.