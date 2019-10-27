Human remains found in area of Tick Fire in Southern California

Human remains described as “large bones” were found Saturday morning in Santa Clarita, Calif., in an area where the Tick Fire has been burning, officials said.

A public works employee discovered the remains, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told the station that a preliminary investigation suggested the remains had been in the area for at least a year, so the death was unrelated to the current fire.

The Tick Fire was reported to be 55 percent contained as of early Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the Kincade Fire continued to cause damage in Northern California, prompting an evacuation order for about 90,000 residents and precautionary shutoffs of electricity to Pacific Gas & Electric customers.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick pleaded with residents to comply with the evacuation order, citing the loss of 24 lives when a wildfire hit the same area two years ago.

“I’m seeing people reporting that they’re going to stay and fight this fire,” Essick said. “You cannot fight this. Please evacuate.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.