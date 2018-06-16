Human finger found in alligator snapping turtle's body

A Louisiana sheriff’s office is investigating the discovery of a human finger inside the body of an alligator snapping turtle.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a man called deputies on Monday after finding the finger inside a large turtle he was cleaning and processing for consumption.

Investigators used a dog to search the area where the turtle had been caught in a river.

The sheriff’s office says a crime lab and coroner’s office haven’t been able to get a fingerprint from the finger. Investigators also contacted local hospitals, but they haven’t helped identify the finger’s owner.