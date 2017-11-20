Human Bones Found at Jerome County Excavation Site

Law enforcement officials are keeping details hidden about human bones discovered in Jerome County for fear of site contamination.
According to the Idaho State Journal, Jerome County Sheriff Doug McFall said the remains were found within the past few days by a worker preparing an excavation site who walked ahead of the machine to make sure it wouldn’t get stuck. He declined to say exactly when or where the bones were found and whether they were male or female.
The sheriff’s departments ask anyone with information to call the Cassia County Sheriff dispatch at 208-878-2251 or Jerome County Sheriff’s Office at 208-595-3311.