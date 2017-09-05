Huma Abedin cried over FBI investigation into Weiner sexting, leaked Clinton excerpt shows

Hillary Clinton recalled aide Huma Abedin “bursting into tears” after learning Clinton’s emails were again under FBI scrutiny because of Anthony Weiner’s sexting scandal, according to a leaked excerpt from Clinton’s forthcoming book.

“This man is going to be the death of me!” Abedin said at the time, Clinton wrote in the excerpt obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Clinton reportedly added, “Anthony had already caused so much heartache. And now this.”

Abedin, a longtime aide to Clinton, served as vice chairwoman of Clinton’s 2016 campaign. She was married at the time to Weiner, the former New York Democratic congressman, who was repeatedly caught sending explicit messages online to young women.

In July of 2016, then-FBI Director James Comey announced that he was not recommending charges over Clinton’s past email practices, which the bureau investigated, saying at the time that the investigation was finished.

But just days before the election, Comey notified top members of Congress in a letter that the bureau had “learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation.”

It turned out the new emails were discovered after the bureau seized devices belonging to Weiner and Abedin during its probe of texts Weiner sent to a 15-year-old girl.

In May, Abedin filed for divorce from Weiner hours after the disgraced former congressman pleaded guilty to sexting a minor.

Clinton’s book about the 2016 election – “What Happened” – isn’t set for release until Sept. 12. But excerpts have started to surface.

CLINTON BLASTS BERNIE SANDERS FOR INSPIRING ‘CROOKED HILLARY’ ATTACKS

Several supporters tweeted excerpts of Clinton taking aim at former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders, accusing him of “paving the way” for the relentless “Crooked Hillary” attacks she endured from Donald Trump in the general election.

Clinton, in the book, accuses Sanders of resorting to “innuendo and impugning my character” during the contentious primary because the Democratic socialist “couldn’t make” a policy argument against her.

“Nonetheless, his attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign,” Clinton wrote.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.