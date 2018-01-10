Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner call off divorce case, but still headed for split

Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her jailed sext-a-holic hubby Anthony Weiner have withdrawn their pending divorce case – although it doesn’t mean the pervy former congressman is getting an umpteenth chance.

Abedin was scheduled to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday afternoon for a compliance conference in their contested divorce. Instead one of her attorneys submitted paperwork signed by both parties agreeing to end the case, a court source told The Post.

The judge announced from the bench that the case was “discontinued.”

Abedin released a statement through her attorney indicating the pair is still headed for a split.

“In order to ensure the proceedings have a minimal impact on their child, the parties have decided to finalize their divorce swiftly and privately,” Abedin attorney Charles Miller said in a statement.

Abedin finally filed for the split last May just hours after Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor. She had stood by the much-mocked former congressman since 2011, when, a year into their marriage, he tearfully admitted Tweeting out an underwear selfie.

