Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner call off divorce case, but still headed for split

January 10, 2018
Anthony Weiner, right, and Huma Abedin appear in court in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her jailed sext-a-holic hubby Anthony Weiner have withdrawn their pending divorce case – although it doesn’t mean the pervy former congressman is getting an umpteenth chance.

Abedin was scheduled to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday afternoon for a compliance conference in their contested divorce. Instead one of her attorneys submitted paperwork signed by both parties agreeing to end the case, a court source told The Post.

The judge announced from the bench that the case was “discontinued.”

Abedin released a statement through her attorney indicating the pair is still headed for a split.

“In order to ensure the proceedings have a minimal impact on their child, the parties have decided to finalize their divorce swiftly and privately,” Abedin attorney Charles Miller said in a statement.

Abedin finally filed for the split last May just hours after Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor. She had stood by the much-mocked former congressman since 2011, when, a year into their marriage, he tearfully admitted Tweeting out an underwear selfie.

