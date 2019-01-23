Hugh Hewitt apologizes for saying Biden ‘transgendered' into Ocasio-Cortez

Radio host and MSNBC contributor Hugh Hewitt apologized Tuesday for joking on his radio program that former Vice President Joe Biden had “gone through a time machine and transgendered into” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Hewitt made the remark during a Tuesday morning broadcast of his syndicated radio show, “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” It was two days after Ocasio-Cortez warned that the world would end in 12 years and said climate change was millennials’ World War II.

“I would love to talk to her,” Hewitt said. “Just a long, extended conversation where the word salad doesn’t hold up. It wilts in the heat. Not hardball, just keep talking. She’s just wonderful. She’s my favorite person in America.”

Hewitt then joked that Ocasio-Cortez had filled the gap for Biden, who has also raised eyebrows for incendiary statements like telling a room full of African-Americans during the 2012 Presidential Election that the Republicans’ policies would “put y’all back in chains.”

“Joe Biden has actually gone through the time machine and transgendered into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Hewitt joked. “This was Joe Biden – she’s going to fill the Biden gap. The Biden gap concerned me. Someday Joe will leave the public stage and we will not have people who will say outlandish things. But now the Biden gap is filled.”

Hewitt later apologized for the joke after negative reactions, tweeting: “Apologies. Bad word choice on a sensitive subject.”