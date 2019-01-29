'Huge selling point' for Kamala Harris is that she can go ‘crowd for crowd’ with Trump: Stirewalt

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris may be President Donald Trump’s toughest competitor going into 2020, Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt argued.

Last week, the former California attorney general announced her candidacy and officially launched her campaign in her hometown of Oakland, where she held a rally with a reported 20,000 in attendance.

During the Special Report “All-Star” panel, Stirewalt, along with Townhall.com news editor Katie Pavlich, and Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason weighed in on the growing field of 2020 candidates.

Stirewalt insisted that Harris “stuck the landing” between her multiple announcements throughout the week and that she “used up a lot of the oxygen” among her Democratic competitors.

Schultz calls out Ocasio-Cortez billionaire-bashing as ‘un-American’

However, he highlighted Harris’s rally size, calling it “Obama-esque.”

“To get a crowd that size and that much energy and, by the way, a huge selling point for her is gonna have to be, ‘I can go crowd for crowd with Donald Trump because Donald Trump does his rallies, I can do it too. I can generate that kind of energy,” Stirewalt told the panel.

Jeff Mason agreed, calling it a “feather in her cap” and acknowledging that it’s very early in the Democratic primaries.

Meanwhile, Katie Pavlich insisted that Harris benefits for not being a part of the “D.C. swamp” or the “establishment” since she has only been a senator for two years.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also warned Harris and other Democrats to try and avoid a “deplorable” moment like Hillary Clinton.

“She talked about ‘this is not who we are’ and that is a very fine line to walk when it comes to trying to get not primary voters but eventually run against Donald Trump, whose fans are not just Republicans. He has a lot of independent voters, a lot of working-class people who voted for him in 2016 against Hillary Clinton,” Pavlich elaborated. “And so she’s going to try and court those voters to get back in places like Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin. She can’t accuse them of racism or not being on the same moral page as Democrats right now.”