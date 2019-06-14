Huckabee on Iran tanker attacks: 'Ridiculous' to believe Iran 'had nothing to do with it'

It was absurd for the Iranian government to deny involvement in attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East, according to Mike Huckabee.

Videotape appearing to show people removing a mine from one of the damaged tankers is a clear example of that, Huckabee said Friday on “The Story.”

“It’s ridiculous for them to claim they had nothing to do with it. It’s like who are you going to believe – Iran or your lying eyes? There is the tape. It’s clear what they’re doing,” the former Arkansas governor claimed.

“This is a region and country and regime that has been so dishonest and so brutal, not only to their enemies like Israel and the rest of the world, but also to their own people.”

Huckabee considered possible reasons for Iran’s alleged actions.

“I cannot even begin to imagine,” he said, “unless they are poking at the bear just to see what the United States and other countries will do.”

The onetime 2016 presidential candidate praised President Trump for exercising restraint in reaction to the attacks in the Gulf of Oman.

“I think the president is playing this right. He is not rushing into military action, which would be a huge mistake. He’s being very careful and calculating. But I think he is also being very clear that this kind of behavior is not something that the rest of the world – not just the U.S. – is going to sit back and tolerate.”

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Secretary of State Pompeo blamed Iran for the attacks as well.

“This assessment is based on intelligence, the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation, recent similar Iranian attacks on shipping, and the fact that no proxy group operating in the area has the resources and proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication.,” he said.

Iran has denied it played any role in the attacks. The Iranian mission to the United Nations accused the United States and its Gulf allies of warmongering in a statement Thursday evening: Iran “categorically rejects the U.S. unfounded claim with regard to 13 June oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongest possible terms.”

