Huckabee calls daughter Sarah Sanders a 'warrior,' says she's not sure yet about political run

President Trump announced on Thursday that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will be stepping down from her post before the month is over, and Sanders’ father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, said his daughter is thankful for the “experience of a lifetime.”

Calling Sanders a “warrior,” Huckabee told “America’s Newsroom” on Friday that he is proud of his daughter for serving the president “admirably, loyally and faithfully.”

“President Trump has treated her with the highest level and respect and kindness,” Huckabee said, before reflecting on some of his daughter’s experiences with the Trump administration.

“Just last week I was going through and getting some Chick-fil-A and she was dining with Queen Elizabeth and the next day having lunch with Prince Charles,” he said, referencing the Trump administration’s trip to the United Kingdom last week.

“What a life she has been able to enjoy,” he continued. “She loves this president and will always be grateful for the way that she treated him and for the extraordinary experience that she has been able to have.”

Sanders’ time as press secretary has had its highs and lows, and she’s faced criticism in recent months for abandoning the traditional duty of holding press conferences for the last 95 days.

Many have asked who will replace her as press secretary, and what new role Sanders may take on herself after leaving the White House. President Trump, in his tweet announcing her resignation, expressed his hope that she would follow in her father’s footsteps and run for Governor of Arkansas.

Her father said that Sanders will likely spend the next few months readjusting to life outside of the White House and isn’t quite sure where she’ll go next.

“She wants to decompress, spend time with her kids and enjoy the summer away from it,” he said. “She will start looking to the future. She hasn’t made specific plans. I don’t know if she will run for office, but if she does she will be a great candidate and terrific office-holder whatever it might be,” Huckabee concluded.