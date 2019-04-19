Hoyer appears to backtrack on earlier impeachment ‘not worthwhile’ comment

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD.) appeared to reverse course Thursday tweeting that Congress must obtain the “full” Mueller Report in order to “determine what actions may be necessary” shortly after telling CNN that “impeachment is not worthwhile at this point.”

MUELLER REPORT SPARKS NEW DC WAR OVER RUSSIA PROBE: SUBPOENAS, PAYBACK AND MORE

Hoyer said in a press release that Mueller’s report did not exonerate the president of obstruction and said Congress must make a determination on the issue.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. said the report provided “disturbing evidence” that Trump had obstructed justice.

The Justice Department announced Thursday evening that a less redacted version of the report will be available to Congress next week.

The nearly two-year investigation, which resulted in the 448-page report, concluded there was not sufficient evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia but did not make a conclusion about obstruction of justice.