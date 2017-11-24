How Paul Manafort is connected to the Trump, Russia investigation

Manafort indictment: Charges against Trump’s ex-campaign chairman explained After months of investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, a federal grand jury indicted Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, and his business associate Rick Gates on 12 counts in connection with Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Here’s what happened.

It’s been more than a year since Paul Manafort briefly led President Trump’s quest for the White House and even longer since he worked for a controversial Ukrainian politician.

Manafort and his former business partner Richard Gates, 45, were told to turn themselves into federal authorities last month. The charges against Manafort and Gates were among the first to be brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his probe into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort and Gates were indicted by a federal grand jury that contained 12 counts: conspiracy against the U.S., conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading [Foreign Agents Registration Act] statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, a spokesperson for the Special Counsel’s Office told Fox News.

Manafort, 68, pleaded not guilty to all charges, and a $10 million bond was set. He agreed to home detention.

Manafort has been the subject of a longstanding investigation due to his past dealings in Ukraine several years ago – for which he didn’t file as a foreign agent until June 2017. But Mueller has incorporated that investigation into his own probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Trump associates.

Read on for a look at just how connected Manafort is to the Russia investigation and Trump.

What kind of foreign work did Manafort do?

A GOP operative who worked for former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush, Manafort reportedly began his work with Republican politics in the 1970s.

Eventually, Manafort was hired by controversial former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russia politician who was ousted from power twice. After Yanukovych was eventually elected president in 2010, Manafort reportedly stayed on as an adviser and worked with other projects in Eastern Europe, including the Party of Regions political party.

Manafort also worked for Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. In 2005, Manafort came up with a plan to influence U.S. politics, business dealings and the media in order to “greatly benefit the Putin Government,” according to the Associated Press.

TRUMP AND THE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION: WHAT TO KNOW

Deripaska, 49, is a close Vladimir Putin ally and signed a $10 million annual contract with Manafort in 2006. They maintained a business relationship until at least 2009, the Associated Press reported.

Financial records obtained by the New York Times indicated that Manafort was in debt to pro-Russian interests by up to $17 million prior to joining Trump’s campaign.

He also took at least 18 trips to Moscow and frequently talked to Putin allies for about 10 years, McClatchy reported. He also traveled to Kiev at least 19 times in 20 months after the February 2014 of Ukraine’s pro-Russia leader.

How was Manafort involved with Trump’s campaign?

Manafort joined then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign in March 2016 to help wrangle delegates ahead of the Republican National Convention in Ohio, something he successfully did for former President Gerald Ford.

Just two months later, Manafort became campaign chairman.

Manafort’s resignation from the campaign was announced on August 19, 2016, after the New York Times reported that he received $12.7 million in undisclosed cash payments from Yanukovych’s pro-Russian party between 2007 and 2012.

MANAFORT FACES NEW MONEY LAUNDERING PROBE

Along with Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, Manafort met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskay in June 2016. She was said to have damaging information on Trump’s campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, which was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

What has the White House said?

Manafort’s alleged actions took place before he joined the Trump campaign, the president said on Twitter.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also downplayed Manafort’s involvement with the campaign in a press briefing.

Could he help investigators discover if Trump associates colluded with Russia?

Mueller took over the criminal investigation into Manafort’s financial dealings as he looks into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the White House.

In recent months, Manafort has turned over documents to congressional committees investigating election interference. Judiciary committee leaders have been in talks with Manafort regarding private interviews.

Manafort’s house was raided earlier this summer by FBI investigators, and he was reportedly wiretapped by investigators – before and after the election.

A secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court order authorized the wiretapping of Manafort in 2014. It was discontinued in 2016, but investigators obtained another warrant that lasted until early 2017, CNN reported.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Jodie Curtis contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.