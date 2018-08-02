Houston SWAT teams surround home of suspect in death of HW Bush doctor

Houston SWAT teams converged Thursday night on the home of a man suspected of killing former President George H.W. Bush’s doctor last month, reports said.

Joseph James Pappas, 65, has been charged in the murder of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

A neighbor alerted authorities after seeing an open gate at the house in Westbury and spotting someone who looked like the wanted man, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing a source familiar with the case.

Investigators told Fox 26 that Pappas is armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.