Houston helicopter crash leaves 2 police officers critically injured: report

Two Texas police officers were critically injured when their helicopter crashed as they were responding to a call early Saturday morning, according to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo.

The officers became trapped inside a department copter after it went down around 2 a.m. near an apartment complex on the north side of the city. The officers had to be extracted by the Houston Fire Department, FOX 26 in Houston reported.

“They literally had to cut the pilots out of the wreckage,” Acevedo told reporters at a news conference soon after the crash. “Trauma surgeons are now working on them. We need prayers for these officers. They’re in pretty bad shape.”

The cause of the crash was under investigation, according to FOX 26.

No other injuries were reported. The officers have not yet been identified.