Houston explosion at manufacturing plant rattles house miles away

Houston police reported a massive explosion overnight Friday at a manufacturing plant.

The blast rattled houses miles away, Fox 26 Houston reported. Firefighters responded around 4:25 a.m. local time.

One person went to the hospital and another was unaccounted for, the station reported.

Fire officials said the injured person lived near the plant and the missing person worked there.

The station reported that the building houses Watson Grinding Manufacturing and that the explosion was caused by a propylene gas tank.

“No evacuation order has been given at this time,” the Houston Fire Department tweeted around 7 a.m. local time.

School officials canceled classes at an elementary and middle schools in the area.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo reported a half-mile debris field from the explosion, according to Fox 26.