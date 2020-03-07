House prepares for telework scenarios amid coronavirus threat

Fox News has obtained a memo sent to all House offices by the House Administration Committee this evening about congressional operations and the coronavirus threat that signals the House is seriously preparing for scenarios where staff may have to telework “in light of the unique and unusual circumstances presented by the coronavirus.”

The memo indicates House offices may allocate unused funds to purchase telework equipment, such as computers and additional phones. On March 9, the House will set up a special center to prepare infrastructure for telework scenarios.

“This will provide the opportunity for staff to receive technical assistance they may need to be prepared to work remotely,” the memo states. “Training will also be provided on how to remotely connect and access your office data and resources.

The announcement comes as Washington lawmakers who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) annual policy conference were warned by the organization Wednesday that a group of attendees had potentially been in contact with a person from New York who had contracted coronavirus.

More than 18,000 people from across the United States attended the conference, including Vice President Mike Pence Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Nearly two dozen Democrats also attended, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In its email, AIPAC said no attendee of the conference has tested positive for the virus. A letter from the HAC to lawmakers said that the Office of Attending Physician at the Capitol has advised that being at the conference only constituted as an “indirect exposure” to coronavirus.

