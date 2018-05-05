'House of Horrors' dad gets 8 perjury charges added

David Turpin, the Southern California father accused of torturing his 13 children, faces eight new charges, all alleging perjury, authorities said.

The eight felony counts are in connection with annual paperwork Turpin filed between 2010 and 2017 with the California Department of Education, in which he stated that his children were being educated full-time at a private day school, the Riverside County district attorney’s office said Friday.

Turpin, who didn’t enter a plea to the new charges when he briefly appeared in court Friday, was hit with one charge for each year the paperwork was completed, said John Hall, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

On Jan. 14, authorities discovered other children of David and his wife Louise Turpin shackled and starved after their 17-year-old daughter managed to escape the family’s Perris home and call 911.

The couple pleaded not guilty to torture and child abuse, among other charges, and were being held in prison on $12 million bail.

The children – ranging in age from 2 to 29 – were removed from the home and initially hospitalized.

State records indicate that the Turpins listed their home as the site of a private day school.

The couple is due back in court May 18 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.