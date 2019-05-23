House Minority Leader McCarthy pokes fun at Pelosi with series of gifs from 'Game of Thrones'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., injected some pop culture into his criticism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after she removed a bipartisan measure from legislation he supported.

“Last month, Dems and Reps voted 42-0 in committee to expand #529plans so families can save for books, admissions exams, homeschool expenses, and even educational therapy for students with disabilities,” he tweeted on Thursday. “It was a great moment of bipartisan action.”

But instead of limiting his criticism to words after she stripped the measure, McCarthy took on Pelosi with a series of gifs from the hit show “Game of Thrones.”

In the first, he portrayed Pelosi as the vindictive Queen Cersei Lannister, whom Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., blasted in an op-ed from April.

“But then Speaker Pelosi stripped the provision out of the final legislation,” he said, alongside a gif of Lannister tearing up a piece of paper.

“It’s more than just an honest mistake,” he said. That tweet included a gif with a scene that fans pointed out appeared to show one of the main characters with a modern coffee cup next to her.

“SHAME. SHAME. SHAME,” another gif read in a reference to a scene when a woman is publicly shamed while nude. McCarthy captioned the gif by saying that “real families are going to pay the price” for her actions.

On his website, the minority leader continued lampooning Pelosi with other gifs from the show. “If you think this is unusual,” his site said of Pelosi’s decision, “you haven’t been paying attention to what the do-nothing Democrats have been up to these last few months.”

That came alongside a gif of in which one of the characters says “you know nothing, Jon Snow.”