House Dems rip into Sarah Sanders' tenure after Trump announces her departure

Several House Democrats had some harsh words for White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after President Trump announced her eventual departure at the end of June.

Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Mark Pocan, Wis., both unleashed a series of criticism — mainly focusing on the accusation that she lied for the president.

“She will be remembered for disgracing her office, ushering in an era of opacity unprecedented in the modern era, publicly treating journalists like dirt, assailing the First Amendment to the Constitution, and lying directly to the American people who paid her salary,” Beyer tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pocan mocked Trump’s tweet describing Sanders as having “extraordinary talents.”

“Extraordinary talents including lying, lying with a straight face, defending the President’s lies, dodging questions, falsely claiming ignorance, not holding daily press briefings, and…lying,” he tweeted.

Others like Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, piled on. Beatty, in particular, took aim at Sanders’ eventual refusal to hold press briefings.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., seemed unphased, tweeting a simple “Bye, Bye.”

Sanders said on Thursday that serving as press secretary was, besides having children, the “most special experience” of her life and that she “loved every minute, even the hard minutes.”

Trump and Sanders both appeared at a White House event on Thursday where he praised her as “tough.” “We’ve been through a lot together and she’s tough, but she’s good,” he said.

On Twitter, Trump also encouraged Sanders to run for her father Mike Huckabee’s old position as governor of Arkansas.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic,” he said. “Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”