House Dems introduce resolution calling on Mueller report to be made public

The Democratic leaders of six congressional committees introduced a resolution in the House on Friday calling for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s forthcoming investigative report to be released to the public.

The nonbinding resolution comes as Mueller’s probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election is believed to be nearing an end.

“The public is clearly served by transparency with respect to any investigation that could implicate or exonerate the president and his campaign,” the committee chairs said in a statement. “We urge our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join us in supporting this common-sense resolution.”

Mueller is only required to provide a report on his findings to the Justice Department. It’s not clear how much – if any of it – will be provided to Congress or the public.

The sponsors of the resolution include House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Committee on Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel.

“This transparency is a fundamental principle necessary to ensure that government remains accountable to the people,” the sponsors said.

In February, the committee chairs wrote to Attorney General William Barr to tell him they hope Mueller’s report public will be released “without delay and to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

Mueller’s investigation, which was initially ordered to look into the 2016 election in May of 2017, has gone on for almost two years. The president has repeatedly decried Mueller’s probe as a “witch hunt.”