House committee sues Trump admin for president's tax returns

Failing to obtain President Trump’s tax returns via request or subpoena, the Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee is now suing for them.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the committee claims that the Trump administration is violating federal law by refusing to comply with their demands. A statute allows the committee to request an individual’s tax return information, but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin shot down the request.

DEM WANTS TRUMP OFFICIALS JAILED FOR NOT TURNING OVER TAX RETURNS

“In refusing to comply with the statute, Defendants have mounted an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of Treasury, the IRS, and the tax laws on behalf of the American people who participate in the Nation’s voluntary tax system,” the lawsuit says.

The committee claims that the law gives them “unfettered access to tax return information,” but Mnuchin had claimed they lacked a legitimate legislative purpose, which the Supreme Court said is necessary to make such inquiries. The committee claims that the law does not permit the Treasury Department to refuse, and does not require any such legislative purpose.

Mnuchin is named as a defendant in the case, as is IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, as well as the IRS and Treasury Department. The IRS and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

University of Iowa Law Professor Andy Grewal, who has written on the subject, said Tuesday he predicts the House committee may find early success in the lawsuit, but that the Supreme Court would ultimately rule that it does not have the power to bring the lawsuit.

“I would not be surprised if a district court orders the Treasury to turn over the returns,” Grewal tweeted. “But my prediction is that in this lawsuit or another, the Supreme Court says that the legislature lacks standing to sue the executive branch (ie, the case gets tossed out).”

In a separate comment to Fox News, Grewal warned of the precedent the lawsuit could set if it is successful.

“The committee has asserted an extraordinarily broad understanding of its own powers, saying that no one — not the executive branch, not even the Supreme Court — can question its motives,” he said. “Acceptance of that position would mean that Congress could issue subpoenas even when motivated by racism and bigotry. Courts may be hesitant to accept such a broad construction of the House’s investigatory power.”

Despite claiming that it does not require any legislative purpose, the committee does claim that it has one. The complaint alleges that they need Trump’s tax return information because they are “investigating the IRS’s administration of various tax laws and policies relating to Presidential tax returns and tax law compliance by President Trump, including whether the IRS’s self-imposed policy of annually auditing the returns of sitting Presidents is working properly[.]”

Trump has said in the past that the reason he did not release his tax returns during the 2016 campaign, per tradition, was because he was under audit. The lawsuit cites a similar comment by Trump in April 2019, where he said he would not give Congress his tax returns while under audit.

The lawsuit also claims that the committee urgently needs the president’s tax return information because of the consideration of tax legislation that “would govern the next Presidential election,” including bills that would require candidates in 2020 to disclose their tax returns.

Committee member Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., claimed that the lawsuit was a necessary measure due to the administration’s refusal to comply.

“Litigation is always a last resort. We are here today because Donald Trump and his enablers have sneered at our laws and avoided the thinnest accountability for their corruption. The Ways and Means Committee must file this action to stand for rule of law,” he said in a statement. “Despite Republicans’ efforts to cover-up, Americans cry out for oversight and voted in a new House to enforce that demand in November.”

TRUMP TAX RETURN STRATEGY COULD BACKFIRE, RECENT COURT DECISIONS INDICATE

Republicans on the committee, meanwhile, are looking to take their own action. Top GOP member Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said after the lawsuit was filed that he is introducing a resolution against it.

“The Democrats’ partisan, flawed lawsuit continues their unprecedented and illegitimate pursuit to expose President Trump’s private tax information,” Brady said in a statement. “This is a dangerous course of action. For this reason, I am introducing a resolution to preserve the integrity of the People’s House from the attacks of the elite few and restore the voice of every American.”