House committee approves tentative subpoena for Whitaker, despite his agreement to testify

The House Judiciary Committee approved a tentative subpoena for Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, despite the Justice Department leader already agreeing to appear before the panel.

Thursday’s vote, called by committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., does not automatically issue a subpoena to Whitaker, but gives Nadler the power to do so if Whitaker balks.

Nadler originally invited Whitaker to appear before the committee for an open hearing scheduled for Friday. A Justice Department spokesperson told Fox News that Whitaker had, in fact, accepted Nadler’s invitation to testify in public.

TOP DEM NADLER THREATENS TO SUBPOENA ACTING AG WHITAKER, DESPITE HIS AGREEMENT TO TESTIFY

But, while making clear he does not want to have to compel Whitaker’s testimony, Nadler said “a series of troubling events” suggested he should be prepared, just in case he doesn’t show up for his hearing.

“In an abundance of caution—to ensure that Mr. Whitaker both appears in the hearing room on Friday morning and answers our question cleanly—I have asked the Committee to authorize me to issue a subpoena to compel his testimony,” Nadler said on Tuesday. “To be clear, I hope never to use this subpoena.”

But the top Republican on the committee, Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., blasted Nadler’s decision.

WHITAKER: MUELLER PROBE IS ‘CLOSE TO BEING COMPLETED’

“A subpoena is a powerful and coercive tool. And it is a tool that should be used as a last resort, especially when it implicates the balance of powers that exist between Congress and another branch of government,” Collins said earlier this week. “You asked the Acting Attorney General to come testify. He agreed. Both parties engaged in a back and forth regarding scheduling. You and the Acting Attorney General agreed upon tomorrow’s testimony. That is exactly how the process should work.”

Collins added: “A subpoena should only follow the breakdown of an accommodation process, and as a last resort against persons seeking to frustrate the legitimate oversight of this committee. There has been no breakdown here.”

Collins said the subpoena for Whitaker was “nothing short of political theater,” but also said that should Whitaker break his promise to appear before the committee voluntarily, then he would support a subpoena.

Whitaker’s expected testimony comes as the Senate is close to confirming President Trump’s nominee for attorney general, William Barr. The president fired his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, the day after the 2018 midterm elections. Prior to Whitaker’s appointment as acting attorney general, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein oversaw the Russia investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Nadler has criticized Whitaker for not recusing himself from the Mueller probe, as Sessions did due to his involvement with the Trump campaign in 2016, as Whitaker has made comments criticizing the investigation.

The hearing will be the committee’s first major oversight hearing looking at the Justice Department of this Congress. Whitaker told reporters last week that Mueller’s probe was “close to being completed,” the first official sign that the investigation may be nearing an end. His comments were a departure for the Justice Department, which rarely comments on the status of investigations. Whitaker, though, said he had been “fully briefed” on the probe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.