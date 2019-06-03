House approves $19.1B disaster aid bill blocked three times by Republicans

The House of Representatives approved a $19.1 disaster relief bill Monday, sending the measure to President Trump after conservative Republican lawmakers blocked three separate attempts to pass the bill by a voice vote last week.

The bill was passed by a vote of 354-58, with 132 Republicans — many from districts hit by hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and fires in recent months — joining 222 Democrats to support the measure. All 58 ‘no’ votes came from GOP lawmakers.

The House vote was the first significant action since lawmakers returned to Washington from a 10-day recess to mark the Memorial Day holiday. The Senate had passed the bill by a sweeping 85-8 vote on its way out of Washington on May 23, a margin that reflected a consensus that the bill was long overdue.

The bill started out as a modest $7.8 billion measure passed late in 2018, during the final days of Republican control of the House. A $14 billion version advanced in the Pelosi-led chamber in January and ballooned to $19.1 billion by the time it emerged from the floor last month, fed by new funding for community rehabilitation projects, Army Corps of Engineers water and flood protection projects, and rebuilding funds for several military bases, including Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

