Hostage situation under way at Miami restaurant, police say

A hostage situation was under way at a restaurant in Miami on Monday afternoon, with management “holding employees and some patrons hostage,” police said.

The Miami Police Department responded around 2:45 p.m. on Monday to Joseph’s Club after reports of a robbery, WSVN reported.

The department’s SWAT team “breached the front door” of the business – which officers said was a bar-restaurant type – around 4 p.m. Police said its “negotiation team is attempting to make contact with the management and/or hostages.”

