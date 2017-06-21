Hospitality groups critical of Utah strict new DUI threshold

Utah lawmakers who passed the strictest DUI threshold in the country got an earful Wednesday from restaurant and tourism groups who oppose the 0.05 percent blood alcohol limit and say it will hurt the state’s hospitality industry.

Restaurant and tourism officials told a panel of state lawmakers Wednesday afternoon that they made a mistake passing the law and that when they drop the DUI threshold from 0.08 percent next year, it will target responsible people having a drink or two at dinner.

Gov. Gary Herbert says he signed the bill because he believes it will save lives but he wants lawmakers to study whether it has any unintended consequences.

Lawmakers say they aren’t changing their mind on the lower limit but they may look at ensuring that police enforce it uniformly and insurance laws are clarified.

