Horse's tongue sliced out; search underway for suspect

Authorities in Washington state are searching for a suspect who cut out the tongue of an adult female horse named Annie earlier this week.

The 28-year-old horse will soon be euthanized because the animal can no longer swallow food, police said, according to the Olympian.

Authorities believe the attack occurred between the late morning and early afternoon Tuesday at a pasture in Yelm, Wash., where police found the severed tongue, the paper reported.

A nonprofit animal rights organization is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 360-786-5500.