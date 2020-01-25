Honolulu officials identify remains pulled from burnt-out Hawaii home

Honolulu officials have identified the body of a woman who died when her house caught fire shortly after a tenant fatally shot two police officers.

The remains of Lois Ann Cain, 77, were identified Friday.

Firefighters found another body believed to be shooter Jerry “Jarda” Hanel, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. The identification by the Honolulu coroner was pending notification of next of kin.

Honolulu officers Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez, 38, and Kaulike Kalama, 34, were killed after being dispatched to Cain’s home for a report that Hanel had attacked Cain and another tenant. Police said Hanel stabbed the other tenant.

The violence erupted as Cain was in the process of evicting Hanel. Cain’s home was located in an upscale neighborhood near Waikiki Beach police,

Cain rented Hanel a room in exchange for handyman services.

Police said funeral services for Enriquez will be Thursday at Diamond Head Memorial Park. After the funeral, there will be a “final salute” to Enriquez in front of the Honolulu police headquarters.

There was no information available Friday on services for Kalama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.