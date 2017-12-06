Hong Kong activist Wong faces new court sentence

Hong Kong’s young democracy leader Joshua Wong faces a possible new prison sentence in a case stemming from 2014 protests in the semiautonomous Chinese city.

He’s among a group of activists awaiting sentencing Thursday afternoon following their convictions months earlier.

They were found guilty of criminal contempt of court for failing to comply with a court order to clear out of a protest camp on a main road during the 79-day “Umbrella Movement” protests.

The 21-year-old Wong rose to global fame, including a starring role in a Netflix documentary, for leading anti-China protests in the city.

He has already served prison time this year in a separate case. But he was bailed in October after serving part of that sentence when he received permission to appeal.