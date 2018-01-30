Honda: Faulty Takata air bag kills 6th person in Malaysia

Japanese carmaker Honda says another person has died in Malaysia after a flawed Takata airbag inflator exploded, raising the number of deaths linked to the defect in the Southeast Asian country to six.

Honda said Tuesday in a statement that the driver was killed when the 2004 Honda City car crashed on New Year’s Day in central Selangor state.

It said the car was included in a 2015 recall to replace flawed air bags on the driver and passenger side but several letters sent to the original owner did not reach the new owner after the car was sold because its database had not been updated.

Honda said Tuesday the passenger airbag inflator deployed and functioned properly.