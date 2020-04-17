Homeless seek refuge on New York City subways amid coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Homeless New Yorkers with no place to go during the coronavirus pandemic are finding refuge in city’s subways, video from Sunday shows.

The clip of an underground 2 train shows four seemingly homeless people strewn out across the train, which is filled with trash. Three other riders on the train are all wearing masks.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye has claimed the surge in homeless on the subways is an optical illusion caused by fewer riders.

But Giselle Routhier of the Coalition for the Homeless told The Post it’s likely, though hard to confirm, that unsheltered people are seeking refuge in the transit system in greater numbers than before the pandemic.