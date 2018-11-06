Homeless man attempts to hijack school bus full of elementary students, police say

A homeless man was arrested Monday after he attempted to hijack a school bus full of elementary students in Fresno, California, police said.

The bus carrying students from Reagan Elementary School was returning from a science camp when it pulled over at a gas station to allow a few kids to use the restroom, ABC30 reported.

After a teacher accompanied two students when police said Christopher Martinez, 47, walked onto the bus and said, “Jesus is coming,” the station reported citing police. The bus driver was able to hide the keys from Martinez who allegedly grabbed him.

The teacher returned from the restroom with a gas station employee who was able to convince Martinez to leave the bus that had 41 students on board, the station reported, citing police.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested Martinez for attempted kidnapping and attempted carjacking, according to the station. Authorities believe he might have mental health issues.