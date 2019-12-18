Home of suspected Golden State Killer sold in California

The California home belonging to the man believed to be the notorious Golden State Killer — who is accused of committing a dozen murders and nearly 50 rapes from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s – has been sold to a couple gearing up to live there.

Joseph DeAngelo’s 1,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath ranch home in Citrus Heights was purchased for $320,000 last month, the Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday.

“This house definitely came in at the low end of the market,” Ryan Lundquist, a residential real estate appraiser, told the newspaper. “1400-1600 square foot homes in the neighborhood tend to sell anywhere from $315,000 to $400,000 besides a few outliers above $425,000.”

THAI SERIAL KILLER ARRESTED FOR NEW KILLING AFTER EARLY PRISON RELEASE

CALIFORNIA SEEKS DEATH PENALTY IN GOLDEN STATE KILLER CASE

DeAngelo, a 74-year-old former police officer, is awaiting trial on charges that he broke into dozens of homes across California in the 1970s and 1980s, raping and often killing. Investigators said they linked DeAngelo to the killings through a DNA database.

DeAngelo lived in the house for several decades and worked as a night mechanic in a Roseville supermarket distribution center. After his arrest, the house was treated as a crime scene by investigators searching for clues.

Real estate experts said it is likely the buyers were informed of who had lived there. The house was sold privately without a public listing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple who purchased the home intend to move into it, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.