Home destroyed in West Virginia blast

A West Virginia home was destroyed in an explosion Monday, causing non-life-threatening injuries to two people, according to officials.

The explosion occurred at a home in Charles Town, near the border with Maryland and Virginia, around 1 p.m., Fox 5 DC reported.

Witnesses told the station that the homeowners were having problems with their propane furnace on Sunday. A technician reportedly arrived at the home Monday to fix the propane furnace and smelled gas.

The homeowner and the technician were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fox 5 reported, citing witnesses. There were reportedly two teenage boys who were home during the explosion, but they were unharmed.

BODIES FOUND IN NEW JERSEY HOUSE FIRE WERE STABBED; SUSPECT, 21, CHARGED

Photos and video footage from news outlets show firefighters dousing the remnants of a fire at the leveled house. Fire officials said they were trying to determine what caused the explosion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A message left with Charles Town’s fire department wasn’t immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.