Home-built airplane crashes on Phoenix street, killing 1

One person was dead and another person was in critical condition after a small home-built aircraft crash landed in a Phoenix intersection early Monday morning — just one day after another home-built plane crashed in Arizona.

Officials said the small plane slammed into the ground near the city’s Deer Valley Airport at around 7 a.m. Phoenix Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook told reporters at least two vehicles were struck by the aircraft as it crashed. People inside those vehicles did not report any injuries, AZ Family reported.

Van Hook said there were no flames reported following the crash, however, fuel did spill onto the roadway.

Ian Gregor, a spokesman with the FAA, told FOX10 Phoenix the aircraft was a single-engine Acroduster. A reason for the crash wasn’t known.

Images showed the plane’s wreckage in the middle of traffic lanes.

Deer Valley Airport, which does not serve commercial airlines and has two runways, was not impacted by the crash.

